'People criticise only important people,' says Ajinkya Rahane over chatter around his form

Indian batsman and the current Test vice-captain of Ajinkya Rahane addressed all the talks going on over his form in the ongoing series against England. He said that he is "not concerned" about the criticism and he is "happy" that people are talking about him as "people criticise only important people".

The Virat Kohli-led team India is currently on an England tour for a five-match test series, of which they are leading 1-0 after winning the second match at Lord's. The first match of the series was washed away and ended as a draw.

Rahane faced flak after the first Test match as he scored 5 runs in the first innings and did not bat in the second. In the first innings of the second Test, Rahane scored 1 run, but later he impressed in the second innings with his bat by scoring crucial 61 runs for the team.

ALSO READ | INDvsENG: Mark Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third Test

However, ahead of the third Test, which will start on Wednesday (August 25) at Headingley in Leeds, Rahane addressed the questions related to his form during a press conference as going further into the series, there was a lot of chatter around Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's performance.

He said, "I am happy people are talking about me. I have always felt people talk about important people so I am not concerned about that. It's all about the contributions for the team. Cheteshwar and I have been playing for a long time, we know how to handle pressure, we know how to handle certain situations, so we are not concerned about them. We are just focusing on the team, we just want to contribute for the team, and that's what we are doing. Whatever we can't control, we are not thinking about that."

ALSO READ | Watch: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj's gesture when James Anderson walked out to bat goes viral

"Everything motivates. I mean playing for the country motivates me the most. I am not bothered about criticism. As I said, people criticise only important people. I am happy people are criticising me. I only focus on the controllables," he added.