Watch: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj's gesture when James Anderson walked out to bat goes viral

What happens at Lord's, doesn't stay at Lord's!

Besides some terrific performances, the second Test between India and England of a five-match series saw plenty of heated on-field verbal exchanges between players from both sides that riled up the already-existing rivalry.

The banter between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and England's James Anderson remained in the headlines, now, a video of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and bowler Mohammed Siraj has gone viral, which divulges yet another episode from Lord's Test that India won by 151 runs.

In the video, Kohli and Siraj can be seen making a gesture when Anderson came in to bat in the 2nd innings. Going by the video, it appears that both the Indian players are pointing towards their heads, probably indicating to bowl short balls to the England pacer.

Bumrah vs Anderson

Jimmy Anderson also exchanged a few words with Bumrah on Day 3 regarding bouncers. When Bumrah bowled some short balls to England pacer while he was batting, one of the bouncers even hit Anderson on his helmet. It did not go well with the England pacer as the incident led to an exchange of some words between them that was captured on the cameras and it also continued when Bumrah came to bat on Day 5.

Kohli vs Anderson

The match also saw, Kohli vs Anderson duel. Kohli engaged in a war of words with Anderson. The Indian captain pointed out that the pacer was seemingly running on the danger zone of the pitch, which did not please the bowler and said something to Kohli.

"You swearing at me again are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” Kohli hit back at the pacer's comments. Anderson still continued after the fifth ball to which Kohli replied: "Chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you."

Siraj was also involved in a verbal duel in the first Test match with Anderson. During the third day at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the England team was trying to get the final wicket that became a bit frustrating for them as the last-wicket stand between Bumrah and Siraj accumulated some crucial runs.

In the 84th over, when Anderson was bowling, he said a few words to Siraj. Soon after that, Siraj said something in return and the video of that heated altercation went viral on social media.

India won the second Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series after the first match ended as a draw. India will play the third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds from August 25.