The Hundred: Rashid Khan's pictures with Afghanistan's flag painted on his face go viral

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan was spotted with the country's flag painted on his face during a match of the inaugural edition of The Hundred. The spinner, who is currently in England, recently expressed his concerns over the safety of his family back home amid political chaos in Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan featured for Trent Rockets during the eliminator against Southern Brave as he showed his support for Afghanistan by painting the country's flag on his face and images of the same have gone viral.

Recently, England skipper Kevin Pietersen revealed that Rashid Khan was worried about the situation of the country and is unable to get his family out.

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried: he can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

See some of the viral pictures here:

په نن لوبه کې د @rashidkhan_19 پر مخ تور، سور او زرغون بیرغ، اتل او هیوادنۍ مینه 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/8ZHpQHooKj — Afghan Cricket Association - ACA (@Afghan_cricketA) August 20, 2021 ×

There have been several speculations being made over the future of sports in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over Kabul after routing government forces. Amid the political turmoil, several athletes have opened up about the ordeals, advocating for a stable political environment in the country.

Recently, the Afghanistan Cricket Board head of media operations Hikmat Hassan addressed the issue and said that the Taliban "don't have any issue or problem with cricket".

"The Taliban don't have any issue or problem with cricket, and they have told us that we can continue our work as planned," said Hassan as quoted by Reuters.

The official also said that the team should be able to play in the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November.

"We are confident we will be able to take part and will be preparing for it over the coming weeks. I don't think there will be a problem," Hassan said.