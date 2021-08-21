The Hundred: Rashid Khan's pictures with Afghanistan's flag painted on his face go viral

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 21, 2021, 10:12 AM(IST)

Rashid Khan (Twitter/@Srk_Rooshi) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The spinner featured for Trent Rockets during the eliminator against Southern Brave as he showed his support for Afghanistan by painting the country's flag on his face. 

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan was spotted with the country's flag painted on his face during a match of the inaugural edition of The Hundred. The spinner, who is currently in England, recently expressed his concerns over the safety of his family back home amid political chaos in Afghanistan. 

Rashid Khan featured for Trent Rockets during the eliminator against Southern Brave as he showed his support for Afghanistan by painting the country's flag on his face and images of the same have gone viral. 

Recently, England skipper Kevin Pietersen revealed that Rashid Khan was worried about the situation of the country and is unable to get his family out. 

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried: he can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni announces return of IPL 2021 in a never-before-seen avatar -  watch

See some of the viral pictures here: 

×
×
×
×

There have been several speculations being made over the future of sports in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over Kabul after routing government forces. Amid the political turmoil, several athletes have opened up about the ordeals, advocating for a stable political environment in the country. 

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar had a 'small weakness' against off-spin, reveals Muttiah Muralitharan

Recently, the Afghanistan Cricket Board head of media operations Hikmat Hassan addressed the issue and said that the Taliban "don't have any issue or problem with cricket". 

"The Taliban don't have any issue or problem with cricket, and they have told us that we can continue our work as planned," said Hassan as quoted by Reuters. 

The official also said that the team should be able to play in the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November. 

"We are confident we will be able to take part and will be preparing for it over the coming weeks. I don't think there will be a problem," Hassan said. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Aug 21, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
Pakistan in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2021
WI
 VS
PAK
212/4
(74.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 20, 2021 | 4th T20I
Ghana in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2021
RWA
(5.0 ov) 30/1
VS
GHA
166/6 (20.0 ov)
Match Awarded
Full Scorecard →
Aug 20, 2021 | 3rd T20I
Ghana in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2021
RWA
(20.0 ov) 136/8
VS
GHA
79 (15.1 ov)
Rwanda beat Ghana by 57 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App