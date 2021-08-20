Sachin Tendulkar had a 'small weakness' against off-spin, reveals Muttiah Muralitharan

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 20, 2021, 09:11 PM(IST)

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph:( AFP )

"I felt in my mind he had a little bit of weakness that's why I got a little bit of advantage compared to other players," said Muttiah Muralitharan. 

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar had a "small weakness" against off-spin. 

The Sri Lankan bowling legend, who holds the record of taking the most wickets in international cricket (800 in Tests and 530 ODIs), said that he felt in his mind that the 'Master Blaster' had a little bit of "weakness". That is why he got a little bit of "advantage" as compared to other players. 

It is worth mentioning that in his 19 years of international cricket career, Muralitharan had dismissed Tendulkar a total of 13 times. He is only behind former Australian pacer Brett Lee, who got Sachin's wicket on 14 occasions.

"I felt in my career, Sachin had a small weakness against off-spin. With leg-spin he smashes but off-spin somehow he had the difficulty because I got him out so many times. And lots of off-spinners also got him so many times, I have seen it," Muralitharan told ESPNCricinfo. 

He further added, "For Sachin, there was no fear to bowl because he won't hurt you. Unlike Sehwag who can hurt you. Because he [Sachin Tendulkar] will protect his wicket, he is a good reader of the ball and he knows the technique."

"I don't know, I never spoke to him regarding this, that why 'you aren't comfortable with off-spin.' I felt in my mind he had a little bit of weakness that's why I got a little bit of advantage compared to other players. Sachin is a difficult player, it's very hard to get him out," he added. 

