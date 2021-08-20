Former England skipper says only India and New Zealand producing 'high-quality red-ball batsmen'

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain said that only India and New Zealand are producing high-quality batters in red-ball cricket in recent times while speaking about his observation about "batting demise".

Nasser Hussain expressed his opinion over England's Test woes after their defeat in the second Test of five-match series against India at Lord's. The Virat Kohli-led team registered a 151-run victory taking a 1-0 lead in the series a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

During the second match, England skipper Joe Root gave his team an edge with a stunning century as he was 180 not out, his second successive Test hundred and fifth this year. He guided the hosts into a slender first-innings lead but it was not enough as India defeated England by 151 runs to register a thrilling win.

England, set 272 to win on the last day, were dismissed for 120, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 as India won for just the third time in their 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket'.

During a recent interaction with Mail Online, Hussain said, "This batting demise has been a long time coming. It's not just England by the way. It's red-ball batters around the world. It only seems to be the two World Test Championship finalists in New Zealand and India who are producing high-quality red-ball batsmen."

"If you started with a blank piece of paper now you wouldn’t have this schedule but the problem is that every format wants to play in this chunk of summer. Joe Root has had his hands tied behind his back for over a year. That includes Covid bubbles, rest and rotation, injuries," the former England skipper added.

Nasser Hussain said coach Chris Silverwood, skipper Joe Root and Ashley Giles need to sit down and come up with a plan for red-ball batting as he pointed out when England was in a commanding position and had chances of winning.

"The most amazing thing is that when Rishabh Pant walked off at Lord’s on Monday morning, England were actually in a position to win the second Test. Joe, Chris Silverwood, and Ashley Giles need to sit down and come up with a plan for red-ball batting,” Nasser Hussain said.

The third Test at Headingley in Leeds starts on August 25.