Cricket: The complete video of James Anderson and Virat Kohli sledging goes viral - WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson renewed their rivalry on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord's as the duo got into a heated banter.

ALSO READ: Cricket - England announce their squad for the third Test against India

The incident took place during the first session of India's second innings when the Men in Blue lost their openers quickly.

In the 17th over, Kohli engaged in a war of words with England pacer Jimmy Anderson. The Indian captain pointed out that the pacer was seemingly running on the danger zone of the pitch, which did not please Anderson and said something to Virat Kohli.

“You swearing at me again are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” Kohli hit back at the pacer's comments. Anderson still continued after the fifth ball to which Kohli replied: "Chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you."

Days later the clip of their complete verbal banter has gone viral on social media.

Take a look:

Virat Kohli-led team impressed with both bat and ball as the side thrashed England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Monday to go 1-0 lead in a five-match series after just their third win in 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket' followed a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

During the match, several heated arguments between both teams included players like Virat Kohli, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Jaspreet Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj took place. Umpires were constantly seen calming several situations down during the match.

KL Rahul, in the post-match conference, addressed the issue and said that if the opposition will engage with one of their players then the whole team will give it back.