Cricket - England announce their squad for the third Test against India

England will be looking to bounce back in the five-match Test series against India after suffering a crushing defeat in the second Test that was played in Lord's as they announced their squad for the third Test.

Root and Co. have made significant changes to strengthen their batting lineup after suffering a collapse in the second innings of the second Test.

The hosts have called back Dawid Malan to the Test squad for the first time in three years as England announced their squad for the third match against India at Headingley, starting on August 25.

The English cricket board took to Twitter and announced their squad for the Headingley Test that will be played on August 25. Batsmen Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley were omitted from the list due to their poor show in the previous two matches. The duo will return to Kent and Warwickshire respectively.

England squad for third Test against India:

Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton,Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Virat Kohli-led team impressed with both bat and ball as the side thrashed England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Monday to go 1-0 lead in a five-match series after just their third win in 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket' followed a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge. India are currently 1-0 up in the five-match Test series.