Watch: MS Dhoni announces return of IPL 2021 in a never-before-seen avatar

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai Super Kings announced the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in a grand style.

The official handle of IPL shared a video that features MS Dhoni in a completely different look — hair coloured blonde, glitzy clothes and he can be seen telling people when the second leg of IPL 2021 will resume.

In its caption IPL wrote, "#VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, 'coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19."

Watch the video here:

The 14th edition of IPL was postponed midway through the season due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases when the tournament was underway in India. Later on, the organisers shifted the base to UAE to bring the season to a conclusion.

Under strict measures, the second phase of the IPL 2021 is scheduled to take place between September 19 and October 15 across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. CSK will play the opening fixture for IPL 2021 resumption against Mumbai Indians.

CSK started preparations for the UAE leg of the IPL at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai and defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their preparations at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The officials will keep strict bio-bubbles to stay away from a stop because of any COVID-19 situation. The second phase of IPL 2021 will see 14 bio-bubbles inside the confined environment. The health and safety protocols released by the BCCI has issued guidelines over "bubble breach".

"Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by franchise members or their families will be subject to disciplinary action by the BCCI," the governing body said in its Health and Safety protocols.

Overall, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.