World number one Aryna Sabalenka said her sensational form this year is "like a dream" after defeating Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) on Saturday to win her third Madrid Open title.

Advertisment

Last year's runner-up cruised past the American, ranked fourth, in the first set before digging deep in the second to triumph in a tie-break, sealing victory as Gauff double-faulted.

Sabalenka recorded her tour-leading 31st victory this season on the Madrid clay, adding the WTA 1000 trophy to titles in Brisbane and Miami.

It was the sixth final she has reached this year and the 37th of her career, the fourth in five years at Madrid.

Advertisment

"(Getting to six finals) sounds crazy, to be honest... I work hard and I know that if I bring my game and if I fight for every point that I'm capable of that," Sabalenka told reporters. "But to actually like do it for real, I was like, okay, this is cool. This is ... like a dream.

"I really hope that I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing and keep playing the way I'm playing right now."

Last year, Sabalenka was beaten by Iga Swiatek in the showpiece, whom Gauff thrashed in the semi-final on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Pole is struggling for form, which gives Sabalenka little competition for the world number one spot and makes her a leading contender for the French Open, the site of Swiatek's last title almost a year ago.

"You know, like now, probably Iga is not doing well, which is absolutely fine, and I know that she's going to come back," continued Sabalenka. "I'm just working for the future, like trying to improve my game as much as I can, just so I'm ready for whoever is going to bring the challenge on court."

The three-time Grand Slam champion ripped through the first set after Gauff managed an initial hold.

Sabalenka won the next 17 points and racked up a 4-1 lead with breaks in the third and fifth games, as Gauff struggled to cope with her immense power.

The 21-year-old American, who won the US Open in 2023, managed a break of her own to slow down the 2021 and 2023 Madrid champion.

Sabalenka broke again to wrap up the first set in 35 minutes with her second set point as Gauff sliced wide.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for the WION audience.