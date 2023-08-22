Tennis: Former world no. 1 Simona Halep 'automatically out' of US Open field due to provisional doping ban

Former world no. 1 tennis player Simona Halep was dropped from upcoming U.S. Open field on Monday, August 21 as she's under a provisional doping suspension. The two-time Grand Slam champion was withdrawn from the tournament's qualifying draw automatically because of her ban announced the U.S. Tennis Association.

Taylor Townsend has been given Halep's spot in the main draw of the event which begins on August 28 in Flushing Meadows, New York. As per the rules, a banned player, even though provisional, for whatsoever reasons in ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned events.

This is not the first time the former ace player has been accused of doping. She first tested positive for Roxadustat, a banned substance, at the last year's U.S. Open as per the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The Romanian was seeded 7th at the last grand slam of the year in 2022 which she existed after losing to Daria Snigur of Ukraine in the first round only.

She was again accused of the second offense in May earlier this year for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

The drug of which Halep was accused to taking, Roxadustat, is, however, an approved drug in the European Union. The drug gets used to treat the symptoms of anemia caused by chronic kidney failure.

The 31-year-old was ranked number in 2017 and had won her two grand slams after that. The first major she won was 2018 French Open in which Halep beat Sloane Stephens ion the final. For her second title, Wimbledon 2019, she had defeated Serena Williams in the final.

Novak wins 'toughest match' of career

Djokovic needed five match points and nearly four hours to pull off a victory over Carlos Alcaraz and claim a third ATP Cincinnati Open title on Sunday, August 19 in a rematch of the Wimbledon 2023 men's final.

Alcaraz will remain number one in the world and will be the top seed while defending his title at the US Open, which starts on August 28.

Djokovic, who declined to be vaccinated against Covid-19, was playing his first US tournament in two years.

