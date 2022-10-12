Team India at T20 World Cup 2022: Squad, schedule, timings - Everything you need to know

India left for Australia early this month for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma & Co. have had a stellar run in the shortest format in this year and, hence, are one of the title contenders for the marquee edition Down Under. In the last edition, held in 2021 in the UAE, India faltered under pressure and failed to get past the Super 12 round after back-to-back losses in their opening two games, versus Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively.

Thus, India will be keen to turn the tides this time around. They have a strong squad -- compromising Rohit, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, in-form Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvnneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, etc. -- and will be desperate to click from the word go. So far, India have won the T20 WC title only once, during the 2007 edition under MS Dhoni, and since then, they managed to reach the top four only twice (with them ending as runners-up in 2014). Will India return with the elusive title? Only time will tell...

India's complete squad for T20 World Cup in Australia:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserves: Md Shami, Md Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi (Shami likely to join main squad, filling in for Jasprit Bumrah)

Complete schedule for Team India at 2022 T20 WC:

Date Day Fixtures & venues Timings (IST) 23-10-2022 Sunday India vs Pakistan, MCG 1:30 pm 27-10-2022 Thursday India vs A2, SCG 12:30 pm 30-10-2022 Sunday India vs South Africa, Perth 4:30 pm 02-11-2022 Wednesday India vs Bangladesh, Adelaide 1:30 pm 06-11-2022 Sunday India vs B1, Adelaide 1:30 pm

India are placed in Pool B along with arch-rivals Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh whereas two more teams will join them from the qualifying round. Meanwhile, Pool A comprises defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand and Afghanistan with two more sides to be a part of their group post the qualifiers.