'When you've the best car, why leave it in garage?': Brett Lee on Umran Malik's non-selection for T20 WC

India dealt with a huge blow when Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup, early this month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have not officially named his replacement but Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur are set to travel to Australia to join the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team Down Under, prior to the main draw of the mega event.

Nonetheless, former Aussie speedster Brett Lee has backed Umran Malik and feels he should have been part of India's T20 WC squad. "Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what's the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," Lee told Khaleej Times.

"Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It's different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph," the ex-speedster added.

ALSO READ | He could be India's version of AB de Villiers: Dale Steyn lauds Suryakumar Yadav ahead of T20 World Cup

Umran debuted at the international level after an impressive run in IPL 2022, where he accounted for 22 scalps -- fourth-most overall -- for the one-time winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, he got only limited chances under his belt for the national side, when the regulars were rested. In three T20Is he has played so far, the the 22-year-old accounted for two scalps at an economy rate of 12.44.

It looks like the Indian team management isn't looking at Umran at the moment and the young pacer will have to remain consistent and needs to work on his line and lengths, without compromising on pace, to cement his place across formats.