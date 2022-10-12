He could be India's version of AB de Villiers: Dale Steyn lauds Suryakumar Yadav ahead of T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav has had a stellar run in 2022. Being India's highest ranked batter in T20Is, the right-hander's form will be vital to India's chances at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The No. 4 batter has so far amassed 801 runs with six half-centuries and a ton at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 184.56.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is set to get underway on October 16, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn lauded Surya and feels he can be 'India's version of AB de Villiers'. Further, he pinned hopes on him to go big at the upcoming showpiece event Down Under.

“He's the kind of player that likes to use the pace of the ball. He likes to get in behind the square. In places like Perth, Melbourne, all of these grounds, there is a little bit of extra pace on it. So, you can use the pace, you can hit on fine leg, behind and all along the carpet. And he's also really good when standing still and getting off the back foot. He has played some amazing back foot cover drives and some beautiful cover drives off the front foot too," Steyn said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live'.

The South African further asserted, "So, he's an all-round player, and it's in Australia, where the wickets are so good, they are batter friendly. You can also get away when a bowler tries to bowl full, you can place the ball left and you can use the pace of the ball really well, given some room. So, he is a wonderful 360-degree player, and reminds me of AB de Villiers. He could be India's version of AB de Villiers and with the red-hot form that he's in right now, he's a player to definitely watch out for this World Cup."

Rohit Sharma-led India have played a practice T20I versus Western Australia XI, at Perth, on Monday (October 10). During their 13-run win, Surya was India's top-performer with the bat and will like to carry on with the momentum till the T20 WC in Australia and help the national side win the trophy for the second time.