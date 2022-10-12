'I am not disappointed' - Kuldeep Yadav reacts after not being part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Shikhar Dhawan-led India demolished South Africa in the third and final ODI, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Tuesday evening (October 11). After levelling the series with an impressive seven-wicket win in the second and penultimate ODI, Dhawan & Co. locked horns with the Proteas with all to play for both the sides.

Opting to bowl first, India bundled out the David Miller-led SA for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs, their fourth-lowest ODI score (lowest versus the Men in Blue). After Md Siraj-Washington Sundar's early strikes, and an economical spell from Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav joined in and wreaked havoc by returning with match figures of 4.1-0-18-4. The wily spinner, who also accounted for 22 wickets in IPL 2022 (fifth overall), has had a good run in 2022. After his superlative performance versus South Africa in the ODI series decider, questions were raised as to why the 27-year-old isn't part of the Rohit Sharma-led India's T20 World Cup squad.

Nonetheless, Kuldeep isn't disappointed. In the post-match press conference, he said, "I am not disappointed about missing out on the World Cup because I am more focussed on the process. I am seeing how I can improve match by match. I am not disappointed as the ones who were selected are among the best."

On being asked whether he misses his partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep revealed, "It's a tricky question. He is in Australia for the T20 World Cup and my best wishes are with him. Hope he performs well and I keep performing in ODIs."

Kuldeep-starrer India beat SA by seven wickets by chasing down a paltry 100-run target in 19.1 overs. Shubman Gill led the charge with the bat, with an impressive 57-ball 49, before Shreyas Iyer's 28 not out propelled the Men in Blue to a 2-1 series win.