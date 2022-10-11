India equal Australia's 19-year-old world record after thrashing South Africa in 3rd ODI

India thrashed South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. India also equalled Australia's nine-year-old record with their thumping victory against the Proteas.

India have equalled Australia's record for most victories by a team in a calendar year in international cricket. Australia won a record 38 matches in the year 2003, including the ODI World Cup trophy. The Aussies have since held the record as no team has come close to overhauling their feat.

However, India recorded their 38th win in international cricket this year after defeating South Africa on Tuesday to equal Australia's record. India will get multiple chances to break Australia's record as they will next be seen in action during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Also Read: Md. Siraj, Washington Sundar run riot as India crush South Africa by 7 wickets in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1

Talking about the game, India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series decider in New Delhi. The bowlers combined to run riot against the Proteas as the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 99 inside just 28 overs. Heinrich Klaasen to-scored for South Africa with 34 off 42 balls while all others failed to deliver.

Mohammed Siraj continued his fine form with the new ball as he sent back opener Janneman Malan cheaply on 15 off 27 balls before picking up the wicket o Reeza Hendricks on just 3 off 21 deliveries. He was well supported by spinners Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed, who picked up two wickets each as South Africa's middle-order crumbled under pressure.

Also Read: From MS Dhoni's Team India to Australia: List of winners in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Kuldeep Yadav then ran through the tail to pick up a four-wicket haul and skittle out the visitors on 99. India chased down the target inside 19.1 overs with the help of Shubman Gill's 49 off 57 balls to earn a comfortable victory and clinch the series 2-1.

The Men in Bluee equalled the record for most international wins in the year and will be looking to go past Australia when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23.