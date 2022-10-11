Md. Siraj, Washington Sundar run riot as India crush South Africa by 7 wickets in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1

It was a walk in the park for the Indian team as the hosts demolished South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI to bag the three-match series 2-1. Indian bowlers ran riot to bundle out the Proteas for a paltry 99 inside just 28 overs before the hosts chased down the target without breaking a sweat.

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and invited South Africa to bat in the seres-decider, a decision that worked wonders for the Men in Blue. Sundar drew the first blood for India by removing Quinton de Kock cheaply on just 6 off 10 balls before Siraj got the wickets of South Africa opener Janneman Malan (15) and Reeza Hendricks (3).

After Siraj's twin blow, young all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed piled more misery on South Africa as he continued his fine form with the ball after shining on debut, Ahmed picked up the prized wickets of Aiden Markram (9) and Heinrich Klaasen (34).

Sundar returned to pick up the wicket of South Africa's stand-in skipper David Miller to finish with excellent figures of 2/15 in his four overs before Kuldeep Yadav ran through the tail to pick up a four-wicket haul and bundle out the Proteas for just 99 runs.

The run chase turned out to be a cakewalk for India after the brilliant effort from the bowlers as Shubman Gill missed out on a well-deserved half-century by just one run. Opening the batting with skipper Dhawan, Gill scored 49 off 57 balls to set up a thumping win for the hosts.

He was well supported by Shreyas Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 28 off 23 balls and continued his purple patch. It was an off day for left-hander Ishan Kishan, who could only manage 10 off 18 balls before edging one to De Kock off Bjorn Fortuin's bowling.

Nonetheless, it was a comfortable run chase for India as the hosts registered a convincing victory to bag the three-match series 2-1. India had gotten off to a losing start in the ODIs but bounced back to win their next two games in a row to take the series.