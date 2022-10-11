99 all-out! South Africa register lowest ODI score versus India after Kuldeep Yadav's 4-fer

India and South Africa have locked horns in the third and final ODI, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Tuesday (October 11). After Shikhar Dhawan-led India's impressive seven-wicket series-levelling win in the second and penultimate encounter at Ranchi, on Sunday (October 09), both sides entered the series decider with all to play for. In the absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma and vice-captain Keshav Maharaj, David Miller got the opportunity to captain the side for the first time in ODIs. However, the power-hitter's debut as ODI captain got off to a poor start as the Proteas bundled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs.

Opting to bowl first, India rode on impressive opening spells from Md Siraj and Avesh Khan. While Siraj accounted for the wickets of Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks, Washington Sundar removed Quinton de Kock and captain Miller. Kuldeep Yadav then wreaked havoc by dismissing the lower order in a flash, returning with match figures of 4 for 18 in 4.1 overs. As a result, SA folded for their fourth-lowest ODI score. In addition, this is their lowest total against the Men in Blue.

Lowest totals for South Africa in ODIs

69 vs Aus Sydney 1993

83 vs Eng Nottingham 2008

83 vs Eng Manchester 2022

99 vs Ind Delhi 2022

Previous lowest vs India: 117 in Nairobi, 1999

ALSO READ | 'Going by your logic...': Former Indian opener hits back at troll who termed him a 'failed cricketer'

In the mid-innings break, Kuldeep told the broadcasters, "Feeling happy to take four wickets, have taken four wickets after such a long time. I was trying something different before IPL, and I am enjoying my bowling since then. I missed the hat-trick, could have bowled quicker. Should have changed the angle. I think Washington bowled really well. The wicket was gripping, I tried to bowl seam-up deliveries, tried to mix it up with the pace, tried to set up the batters. I was working on my rhythm, I was a bit slower before my injury. I am not compromising with spin, just trying to work on my rhythm."

India are well on course for a terrific series win, amid the absence of many of their regular players. On the other hand, SA will blame their batters for not standing tall in the series finale as the Proteas are now set to feature in the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers, in Zimbabwe, after already struggling in the bottom half of the World Super League points table.