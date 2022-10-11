'Going by your logic...': Former Indian opener hits back at troll who termed him a 'failed cricketer'

Aakash Chopra remains one of the most followed and active cricketers on Twitter. Chopra, who represented India in 10 Tests, has always been vocal on various aspects of the gentlemen's game and keeps sharing his opinions on several cricketing topics. After India's seven-wicket win over South Africa in their ongoing home ODIs, on Sunday (October 9), Chopra posted a video on the second and penultimate encounter.

Describing the entire match in a quirky video, Chopra was needlessly trolled by a Twitter user. "Please explain your career too. What is this? How can you talk about cricket? When you are a failed cricketer," the user tweeted. To this, the former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator gave him a befitting reply, shutting down the troll in style. Chopra replied saying, "Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life? On a serious note : get a life, my friend. Love you."

Here's how their conversation panned out on the social media platform:

Please explain your career too. What is this? How can you talk about cricket? When you are a failed cricketer. pic.twitter.com/QYSgHgtYEG — AKKI (@ReportCricket) October 11, 2022 ×

I googled you…found no career in cricket or otherwise. Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life?



On a serious note : get a life, my friend 😇🫶🤗 Love you 😍 https://t.co/m8HsQCmmhM — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 11, 2022 ×

Chopra, who also represented the then Sourav Ganguly-led Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2008, wasn't very successful at the highest level. He, however, had a stellar run at the domestic circuit, with over 10,000 runs in first-class cricket, at an average of 45.35. He also had a good record in List A cricket, averaging 44.72. In current times, the ex-cricketer has created a niche for himself with his spot-on analysis and by striking the right chord with his ardent fans as a commentator.

Talking about the India-SA ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan & Co. opted to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday evening (October 11). Riding on Md Siraj-Washington Sundar's early strikes, India put the Proteas on the back foot before Kuldeep Yadav's 4 for 18 dismissed the visitors for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs. India need 100 to win the series 2-1.