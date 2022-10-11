From MS Dhoni's Team India to Australia: List of winners in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

When the T20 World Cup commenced for the first time in 2007, not many had high hopes from the tournament. After the resounding success of the inaugural edition, held in South Africa, the shortest format has received humongous success all across the globe, helping in IPL's magnanimous rise over the years, and leading to the birth of many T20 leagues worldwide.

The shortest format has led to the game's expansion and helped it reach various untapped territories. The format is such that the margin of error is very small and, thus, it becomes very tough for any side, irrespective of their ranking or overall stature, to dominate in the T20 WC. As a result, none of the teams have managed to defend their title whereas teams such as New Zealand and South Africa are yet to win their maiden title. Ahead of the eighth edition of the T20 WC, which will kick off on October 16 in Australia, here's a list of winners in the tournament history:

Year Winning team Captain 2007 India beat Pakistan by 5 runs MS Dhoni 2009 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets Younis Khan 2010 England beat Australia by 7 wickets Paul Collingwood 2012 West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs Daren Sammy 2014 Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets Lasith Malinga 2016 West Indies beat England by 4 wickets Daren Sammy 2021 Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets Aaron Finch

While defending the T20 WC title isn't easy by any means, Aussie captain Aaron Finch has promised the national side's fans that his team will give their all in the forthcoming edition. "The ICC T20 Men’s World Cup is going to be a great spectacle and a huge honour for us to defend the trophy in front of our home fans. There are so many great sides with the very best players in the world coming to Australia. It’s an amazing opportunity for Australian fans to see the world’s best.,” Finch stated in an official release. "We’ve felt the power of home crowd support at the 2015 One-Day Cricket World Cup and the Women’s ICC T20 World Cup last year. It will be great to have the whole country behind us and make it another World Cup to remember. We will surely try our best," he added.

Australia, England, New Zealand and Afghanistan are placed in Pool A. On the other hand, Pool B comprises India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa whereas four more teams will join the main draw of the event, two in each group, after the conclusion of the qualifying round.