T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli-led Team India crush Scotland by eight wickets to keep semi-final hopes alive

Virat Kohli-led Team India thrashed Scotland by eight wickets in a must-win Twenty20 World Cup contest on Friday (November 5). Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's blazing knocks helped Men In Blue to chase down the modest target in 6.3 overs to keep India's hopes of making it to the semi-final of the tournament alive.

While chasing the target, India lost two wickets as Rohit departed after scoring 30 runs off 16 balls and KL Rahul lost his wicket after scoring 50 runs off 19 balls.

Bradley Wheal got the breakthrough for Scotland as Rohit's wicket but it was too little and too late as the skipper Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav sealed the deal, with SKY hitting the winning runs.

IN PICS | Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Top five records owned by the Indian captain

As per the current scenario, India needs to win their remaining game of the Super 12 stage with an improved net run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals after New Zealand defeated Namibia earlier in the day.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first in Dubai, the Indian bowling department rattled the Scotland batting order as Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as India bowled out Scotland for a paltry 85.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer after the batsman's seven-ball struggle at the crease. It was a maiden wicket for Bumrah.

WATCH | India vs Scotland: Birthday luck! Virat Kohli finally wins the toss, his reaction is unmissable

George Munsey counter-attacked as he smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for three successive boundaries but Shami cut short the openers' stay on 24.

Jadeja came into bowl after the first six overs of the powerplay and made an instant impact with twin strikes to send back Richie Berrington, bowled without scoring a run, and Matthew Cross, who was trapped lbw for two.

With Scotland's top four back in the dugout at 29, Calum MacLeod and Michael Leask put up some resistance during their 29-run stand.

Jadeja broke through with his left-arm spin as he sent back Leask lbw for 21 and Ashwin got Chris Greaves out for one.

MacLeod, who made 16, and Mark Watt also attempted to get some respect to the total but Shami returned to pick up two wickets in one over and Bumrah wrapped up the innings in 17.4 overs.