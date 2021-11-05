Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Top five records owned by the Indian captain

70 centuries in international cricket

Virat Kohli is third on the list of most centuries by any batsman in the history of international cricket. Kohli has a staggering 70 tons to his name in a total of 443 international matches. He is just two centuries short of overtaking Ricky Ponting (71) to take the second spot behind Sachin Tendulkar, who is the only batsman with 100 international tons.

(Photograph:AFP)