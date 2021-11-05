Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Top five records owned by the Indian captain

Indian skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for being the fastest to score 10,000 runs in ODIs, a testament to his incredible consistency with the bat. Kohli took only 205 innings to complete the milestone, leaving behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had achieved the feat in 259 innings.
India's most successful Test captain
Virat Kohli is India's most successful Test captain of all time with 38 wins to his name in 65 matches in the longest format of the game. He has led the Indian team to some memorable victories both at home and away from home.
70 centuries in international cricket
Virat Kohli is third on the list of most centuries by any batsman in the history of international cricket. Kohli has a staggering 70 tons to his name in a total of 443 international matches. He is just two centuries short of overtaking Ricky Ponting (71) to take the second spot behind Sachin Tendulkar, who is the only batsman with 100 international tons.
First Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia
Virat Kohli is not only the first Indian, but also the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia. Kohli led the Indian team to a memorable triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19 as India clinched the Test series 2-1 to script history Down Under.
Most runs in T20Is
Virat Kohli holds the record for being the highest run-getter in T20Is at present. The Indian skipper has 3225 runs to his name in 93 matches at a stunning average of 52.01 and a strke rate of over 137. Kohli has 29 half-centuries in T20Is for India.