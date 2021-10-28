T20 World Cup, AUS vs SL live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka match?

The cricketing action will continue on Thursday evening (October 28) as Aaron Finch-led Australia will face the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in match 22 in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE.

So far, both sides got off to a winning start in the main draw of the competition. Finch & Co. produced a top-class bowling effort to restrict South Africa to 118-9 in their opening fixture and later won the contest by 5 wickets. They will, however, hope for more runs from their opening pair David Warner and Captain Finch.

On the other hand, Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will hope for a much-improved and disciplined bowling performance versus Australia after they conceded 171-4 against Bangladesh in their first game, on Sunday (October 24) at Sharjah. They, however, won the game in an emphatic fashion -- also by 5 wickets -- courtesy half-centuries from Charith Alasanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa after reeling at 79-4 at one stage.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Sri Lanka taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Sri Lanka begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.