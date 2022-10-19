T20 World Cup: Ahead of do-or die game vs Netherlands, here's how Sri Lanka can enter Super 12 round

The T20 World Cup (T20 WC) 2022 edition started with a bang. The one-time winners and current Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka lost to Namibia in their opening game of the qualifying round whereas two-time champions West Indies went down to Scotland, by 42 runs, in their tournament opener. West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs on Wednesday (October 19) to spice things up in Group B, the Dasun Shanaka-led Islanders also got off the mark in the showpiece event, in Australia, with a win over UAE a day before.

Sri Lanka might have opened their account in the mega event, however, they still have lots to do in order to progress into the Super 12 round. They face Netherlands, who beat Namibia and the UAE, in their last encounter and it is a do-or-die game for the 2014 champions. Ahead of their crucial tie, here's how SL can make it to the next round of the competition.

EXPLAINED: How Sri Lanka can enter Super 12 round

At present, Sri Lanka occupy the third position in Group A, with a one and a loss and an NRR of +0.600. A win will see them go achieve four points and will better either Netherlands or Namibia, on run rate or points basis. The margin of error is very less for Shanaka & Co. as a defeat will all but end their journey in the eighth edition of the T20 WC.

Given how rain has already played spoilsport in the ongoing edition, if weather god does not permit a game, then SL could face elimination incase of Namibia's win over UAE in the remaining Group A clash. In case both the matches are abandoned due to rain, the Lankans will be on their way back home due to a poor NRR than Namibia and having lesser points than current table-toppers Netherlands.

On the other hand, Namibia will go through with a win over UAE irrespective of the outcome in the SL-Netherlands' face-off. If both Sri Lanka and Namibia win, it will see all the three teams such as Netherlands, Namibia and the Lankans on four points each. In such a scenario, the latter two will proceed ahead. The Dutch side will suffer due to their narrow wins so far in the competition.

Facing UAE, on Tuesday, Patham Nissanka's 74 and three-fers each from Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera starred in SL's 79-run win over UAE. Being asked to bat first, the one-time winners posted 152-8 before dismissing the opposition for a paltry 73 all-out in 17.1 overs.

At the post-match presentation, Shanaka said, "They (crowd) are following us everywhere we go. I'd like to thank them. Really disappointed with the way we ended the innings (with the bat). We could have scored 180-190. The tone was set upfront, but Bhanu (Bhanuka Rajapaksa) and I didn't click. It was important to tick with a win, we focused on a win only. He (Pathum Nissanka ) is outstanding, his focus is to bat through the innings. I'm happy for him. (When asked about Chameera's injury) Hopefully everything will be fine."