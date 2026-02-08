/T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan to reverse boycott decision? BCB, PCB presidents to meet ICC officials in Lahore

With just one week to go for the India-Pakistan game in the T20 World Cup, the drama surrounding the contest and its boycott could take another turn. Having announced to boycott the India clash in the World Cup, Pakistan’s Lahore could be the epicenter for latest development with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam arriving in the country. He is scheduled to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi while ICC director Imran Khwaja is also set to be present.

BCB President in Lahore

BCB President landed in Lahore as support of solideraity to Bangladesh having been ousted of the T20 World Cup. In response to the International Cricket Council (ICC) decision, Pakistan offered to boycott India match, since Bangladesh had rejected to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. However, it is now anticipated that ICC director Imran Khwaja could provide a significant breakthrough in order to reverse the boycott decision.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Currently, back-channel discussions and engagement have continued between the ICC and the PCB. ESPNcricinfo had reported on Saturday that the ICC had asked the PCB to explain the reasoning behind the invocation of the Force Majeure clause in their boycott, after Majeure event, as is required by the Members Participation Agreement (MPA).

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

The ICC is also believed to have detailed conditions under which Force Majeure can legitimately be invoked, and the threshold required for non-participation, as well as the sporting, commercial and governance implications of such a step. In their only official statement, in a social media post, the PCB denied reports it had approached the ICC, implying it was the other way around.