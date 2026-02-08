/T20 World Cup 2026: England win thriller, Nepal win hearts as former champions kick start campaign

England registered a close win in the T20 World Cup on Sunday (Feb 8) as they beat Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a thrilling contest, England beat Nepal by four runs and narrowly avoided defeat in the T20 World Cup. The win saw England off to the mark in the tournament as they now prepare to face the West Indies on Wednesday (Feb 11).

England win thriller

Chasing 185, Nepal started brilliantly, racing to 31/0 in three overs, thanks to Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. England struck back as Liam Dawson picked up the wicket of Aasif Sheikh, followed soon after by Will Jacks dismissing the dangerous Kushal Bhurtel for 29 off 17 balls. Nepal slumped to 47/2 in the powerplay. Skipper Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee then piled on the pressure on the England bowlers.

The pair stitched an unbeaten 59-run partnership to take Nepal to 101/1 at the end of the 12th over. However, during the 15th over, Sam Curran got the much-needed wicket as he removed Dipendra Singh Airee (44 off 29, with six fours and one six) as Nepal reached 125/3. Curran also broke the 82-run stand for the third wicket.

In the very next over, skipper Rohit Paudel (39 off 34) fell to Liam Dawson as Nepal lost their two wickets in quick succession. Towards the end, Lokesh Bam's unbeaten 20-ball 39, with four boundaries and two sixes, went in vain as Nepal made 180/6 in 20 overs, losing the nail-biter by just four runs.



For England, Liam Dawson (2/21), Luke Wood (1/31), and Sam Curran (1/27) were among the wicket-takers.

What happened in England innings?

Batting first, England were off to a sloppy start after Sher Malla got the wicket of the dangerous Phil Salt in the second over. Salt departed after scoring just one run.



Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell then stitched 38 runs together for the second wicket at a brisk pace before Nepal struck again during the fifth over. Nandan Yadav dismissed Jos Buttler (26 off 17, with five boundaries).



England managed to amass 57/2 runs in the power play. Still, their troubles deepened immediately after as leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane struck with the first ball post the powerplay, trapping Tom Banton lbw. Banton departed after scoring just two runs. Bethell and captain Harry Brook then led the fightback with a crucial 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket.



Bethell and captain Harry Brook then led the fightback with a crucial 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket.