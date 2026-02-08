/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most fours in T20 World Cup history

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most fours in T20 World Cup history. This list also includes Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav and Suresh Raina
Former Indian opener Rohit Sharma sits at the top among batters with the most fours in T20 World Cup history. He scored 1,220 runs in 47 T20 World Cup matches at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 133.04. His tally includes 115 fours and 50 sixes.
Cricket great Virat Kohli is second on the list with 111 fours. In T20 World Cups, Kohli played 35 matches and scored 1,292 runs at a remarkable average of 58.72. His tally also features 15 half-centuries.
Gautam Gambhir hit 61 fours in 21 T20 World Cup matches. Overall, he scored 524 runs at an average of 26.20 and a strike rate of 118.01. With four half-centuries to his name, he provided solidity at the top and played several crucial knocks in pressure situations.
India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav sits fourth on this list with 56 fours. In T20 World Cups, Suryakumar has played 19 matches and scored 564 runs at an impressive average of 47.00.
Former India middle-order batter Suresh Raina is next on this list with 47 fours in 26 T20 World Cup matches. His tally also includes one century and one half-century.