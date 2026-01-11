T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan offers to host Bangladesh's matches amid diplomatic row - Report

Pakistan has reportedly offered to host Bangladesh’s matches at next month’s T20 World Cup amid rising diplomatic tensions. Media reports across Pakistan on Sunday (Jan 11) stated that the nation is viewing an opportunity to host T20 World Cup matches if Bangladesh refuses to travel to India. The situation is in the limelight after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from playing in IPL 2026.

Pakistan to host T20 World Cup matches?

According to a Geo Super report on Sunday, PCB sources said Pakistan has formally communicated its willingness to step in and host Bangladesh’s matches if Sri Lankan venues are not available. If this is the case, ICC will soon look into the matter, with Pakistan having a grand opportunity to enter the mix. Sri Lanka is unlikely to host more matches due to a lack of preparation time and logistical issues.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

This could mean that, in case Bangladesh is given permission not play in India, another neutral venue could be on the cards. Interestingly, Pakistan is already playing under the hybrid model, where they will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s matches will be hosted by Sri Lanka, including knockout matches in case they reach that stage.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

What is the situation?

In the first week of January, amid violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, BCCI asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) not to include Mustafizur Rahman in their squad for the upcoming season. Soon, the decision became official with Rahman dropped from the KKR squad. As a consequence, the Bangladesh government decided not to broadcast IPL in Bangladesh, giving a diplomatic turn to the row.

Soon Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested ICC to shift their matches outside India.