/T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka appoints former India coach as new batting consultant

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) named former India batting coach Vikram Rathour as its new batting coach on a consultancy basis. The appointment was announced on Thursday (January 8). Rathour has been brought in to help the team to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held from February to March. He will take charge from January 18 and his contract will last until March 10, two days after the World Cup ends.

Earlier, Rathour was an important member of Rahul Dravid’s coaching staff with India from September 2019 to July 2024 and during this period, India reached the finals of the ODI World Cup in 2023 and the T20 World Cup in 2024.

After leaving the Indian team setup, Rathour joined Dravid at Rajasthan Royals, where he continues to work as the batting coach. Rathour has also represented India on international stage, playing six Test matches and seven ODIs.

Sri Lanka’s decision to appoint Rathour comes as the team looks to move on from a disappointing 2024 T20 World Cup, where they were knocked out in the group stage. Since then, Sri Lanka have won only two of the six bilateral series they have played and recently lost the first T20I against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka are placed in Group B of the T20 World Cup alongside Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe and will begin their campaign against Ireland on February 8.

The ongoing series against Pakistan will be Sri Lanka’s final preparation before the World Cup. With Rathour joining the setup, it will be interesting to see how the team performs under new guidance in the upcoming T20I matches.

Sri Lanka’s squad for T20I series against Pakistan