/Vijay Hazare Trophy: How did they lose? Sarfaraz Khan’s historic 15-ball fifty in vain as Mumbai botch chase vs Punjab in 1 run thriller

Punjab and Mumbai played one of the most dramatic matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Chasing a modest 216-run target, Mumbai botched the chase and fell short by 1 run on Thursday (Jan 8) in Jaipur. Mumbai were bowled out for 215 in just 26.2 overs despite being 139/2 in 14.3 overs at one stage. Punjab's one-run victory margin is the joint-lowest in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and first such instance since 2021. The 216-run target is also the fouth lowest total defended by a team in the tournament history.

Mumbai botch easy chase vs Punjab

Chasing 216, Mumbai had a brilliant start as Musheer Khan and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 57 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs before Khan was dimissed. Raghuvanshi was next to go 33 runs later before Sarfaraz began his carnage. His 15-ball 50 - the fastest in Lisa A cricket for India - put Mumbai at 139/2 in 14.3 overs. Needing just 77 runs in nearly 35 overs, Mumbai suffered a dramatic collapse.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, however, tried to hold one end with his 34-ball 45 and took his team to 201 before getting out but it was not enough in the end. Mumbai lost as four wickets for just 14 runs and were dismissed for 215 runs in 26.2 overs. Gurnoor Brar and Mayank Markende starred for Punjab with each bowler taking a four-wicket haul.

Sarfaraz shows fiery batting before IPL 2026

Out of favour with BCCI, Sarfaraz was recently picked up at the IPL 2026 auction by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 75 lakh. He showed that he can bat aggresively druing his innings of 20-ball 62 which included seven four and five sixes. He also smashed India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in an over during his fiery innings but alas, failed to make his team win.

Over of mayhem: Sarfaraz samshed Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in the 10th over (6, 4, 6, 4, 6, 4).

Record Broken: He eclipsed the previous Indian record of fastest List A fifty of 16 balls (held by Atit Sheth and Abhijit Kale).

Final Stat: Sarfaraz finished with 62 off 20 balls (7 fours, 5 sixes) before being trapped LBW by Mayank Markande who took 4/31.