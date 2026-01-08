/From Starc to Stokes: Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Ashes 2025-26

Australia's Mitchell Starc took 31 wickets in Ashes 2025-26 - the most by any bowler. The next are Brydon Carse (22 wickets), Scott Boland (20 wickets), Josh Tongue (18 wickets), Michael Neser & Ben Stokes - 15 wickets each.
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc took 31 wickets in Ashes 2025/25 - the highest by any bowler across both teams. He also took two five-wicket hauls with a best of 7/58 in an innings.
For England, Brydon Carse was the highest wicket-taker and second highest overall. He took 22 wickets in nine innings across five Tests with a best of 4/34 in an innings.
Aussie Scott Boland took 20 wickets in five Tests - the third most in the Ashes 2025/26. He also bowled the most overs by a bowler - 159.5. Boland's best bowling in an innings was 4/33.
England's Josh Tongue took 18 wicket in six innings of three Tests in played in Ashes 2025/26. He also took a five-wicket haul to go with a four-wicket haul as well. His best ws 5/45 in an innings.
Aussie Michael Neser played only three Tests in Ashes 2025/26 but took 15 wickets in six innings. He two four-wicket haul two times and a five-wicket haul as well. His best was 5/42 in an innings.
England skipper Ben Stokes also gave his all in the series - bowling 101.1 overs, taking 15 wickets with a five-wicket haul as well. His best bowling in an innings was 5/23.