The Women's Premier League 2026 is here. This is the first WPL edition after India's maiden ODI World Cup win in November last year. WPL 2026 will see a lot of Indian and international stars playing for five franchises. Some of the biggest names in this edition are India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, ODI World Cup player of the series Deepti Sharma, Player of the Final Shefali Verma, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Aussie veteran Meg Lanning to name a few.

As the season gears up for start, here's all you need to know about WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals are the five teams in the tournament which is being played from Janaury 9 to February 5.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions, having won the WPL 2025 by beating three-time finalists Delhi Capitals by eight runs in the last year's final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only other side to have won a WPL title - they had beaten Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024 to lift their maiden title.

Who are the captain in WPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians are led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are being led dashing India opener Smriti Mandhana

Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is leading Gujarat Giants

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been captain of Delhi Capitals

Aussie veteran Meg Lanning will be leading UP Warriorz

WPL 2026 all squads

Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Hayley Mathews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar and Milly Illingworth

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani , Sneh Rana, Lizelee Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton and Minnu Mani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundathi Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar and D Hemalatha

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G Trisha and Pratika Rawal

How the tournament is played?

There will a totol of 20 league matches with each team playing every other team twice. The second and third placed team will play the eliminator at the end of league stage. The winner of the eliminator will face the league topper team in the final.

Where the matches are being played?

Out of 22 matches, including the eliminator and the final, first 11 matches will played at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai while the rest of 11 matches will played in Vadodara.

WPL 2026 Full Schedule –

Navi Mumbai leg

Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vadodara leg

Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Feb 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Feb 3: Eliminator

Feb 5: Final

What time the matches start?

The matches will start 7:30 PM India time with toss taking places at 7 PM. On double-header days, the first match will start at 3:30 pm in the afternoon while and second match at 7:30 pm. There are only tow double-header days in WPL 2026, on January 10 and 17.