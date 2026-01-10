/'Whatever is written in destiny...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub

India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill has finally spoken about being left out of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Gill, who was serving as vice-captain of the T20I team after Gautam Gambhir became head coach, did not make the 15-member squad for the tournament. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday (Jan 10) before India’s ODI series against New Zealand, Gill said he had accepted the selectors’ decision and believed that everything would happen as per his destiny.

“Firstly, it is my belief that in my life, I am where I am supposed to be. Whatever is written in my destiny, I will have it. As a player, I want to win games for my team, but having said that, I respect the selectors’ decision. I wish the T20 team the very best. I hope that they win the World Cup,” Shubman Gill said ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

Gill struggled to perform consistently in T20 cricket over the past year and because of this, the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar decided to drop him from India’s T20 plans. Sanju Samson replaced Gill as the opening partner of Abhishek Sharma, while Axar Patel was once again named as the team’s vice-captain for the 2026 World Cup.

India will start their title defence with a group match against the United States on February 7. They will then face Namibia on February 10, Pakistan on February 14 and the Netherlands on February 18 to complete the group stage. The top two teams from the group will qualify for the Super 8s.

India squad for New Zealand T20Is and T20 World Cup 2026