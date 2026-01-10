Exclusive | ' WTT and UTT help us learn a lot': Rising table tennis star Divyanshi Bhowmick

India has seen a rapid growth in its table tennis standards as the nation continues to grow ahead of this year’s Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan. While expectation remains high from the senior team and those coming through the ranks, it is the young Divyanshi Bhowmick who is taking the centre stage. Currently competing at the WTT Youth and Feeder tournament in Vadodara, she spoke to WION’s Aditya Pimpale and opened up on her journey in table tennis.

The 15-year-old began her journey during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown as part of a school activity. She soon grew to enjoy the game and took up professional play later that same year. She went on to represent her state, achieving a breakthrough in 2021 when she won her first national gold. That year, she also secured five zonal wins in the U13 girls category and has continued her success since then.

Question: How important is it to play against foreign players while participating in the WTT? Does it help elevate your game?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

I think we get to play with foreign players and we get to know their level of play and the difference. And then we can work on our shortcomings. This helps us analyse and overcome our weaknesses on the table. To become more competitive, these kinds of events help us and we make full use of the opportunity provided at a small age.

The foreign players play with a lot of power and spin. So, playing with them, I get to know, you know, the level of power they have and, you know, how to play with it.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Question: You have achieved a lot of success at the junior level. Do you think you are ready for the senior level?

Yes, I think I am on the right track and want to push harder for the pro level while there is still work to be done. Competitions like WTT and UTT help us learn a lot, including our ability to analyse an opponent, study their game, and other factors, which include sports science. I am a quick learner, so maybe if I can adapt to the techniques and get the right guidance, I could challenge for a place in the senior team. However, for now, my focus is solely on doing well in the junior categories.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Question: One memorable moment that you can share with us that lives forever in your memory?

I think it will be the Asian Youth Championship Finals. I had a really tough draw and I was facing a Chinese opponent to whom I had lost previously, and I ended up playing against her again. I had played against her twice and lost on both occasions os I was nervous. However, I gave my best shot but was still training 0-3 and then 6-9 in the decider, but managed to break the jinx and win the match. I overcame the pressure that day and as you said, it went down as a beautiful memory for me.