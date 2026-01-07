/WTT 2026: Sarthak Arya, Hardee Patel upset third seeds Snehit, Sayali Wani in mixed doubles qualifying round

Sarthak Arya and Hardee Patel upset third seeds Snehit Suravajjula and Sayali Wani 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10 to advance to the second round of the mixed doubles qualifying while the top singles players comfortably won their opening group matches in the WTT Feeder Series 2026. In the singles group stage, Yashansh Malik, Sanyog Kapali, Jash Modi in men’s and Selena Selvakumar, Nithya Mani and Sampada Bhiwandikar in women won their opening matches.

Yashansh Malik was made to work hard by Preyesh Suresh for a 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 14-12, 11-8 in Group 1, Sanjoy Kapila beat Harsh Merotha 11-1, 11-6, 11-3 in Group 2 while Jash Modi registered a dominant 11-1, 11-2, 11-6 over Nepal’s Rubin Maharjan in Group 3 of men’s singles.

In women’s singles, Selena defeated Mukta Dalvi 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 in Group 1, Nithya Mani defeated Sammridhi Banik 12-10, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 in Group 2 and Sampada Bhiwandikar fought back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the young Naisha Rewaskar 11-8, 8-11, 11-13, 11-5, 12-10 in Group 3.

In Group 5, the up and coming Tanishka Kalbhairav defeated Yashini Sivasankar 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 while Senhora D’Souza lost 7-11, 11-13, 7-11 against Aafrien Murad in Group 6.