/Who is Jinson Johnson? India's record-breaking 1500m runner announces retirement

Indian middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson announced his retirement from competitive athletics on Wednesday (Jan 7) through a social media post. Sharing his feelings, he said he is stepping away with gratitude and peace. He added that athletics taught him discipline, strength, respect and even though he is retiring from racing, the sport will always remain close to his heart. Jinson currently holds the national record in the men’s 1500m. The 34-year-old athlete is a three-time Asian Games medallist. He won gold in the 1500m and silver in the 800m at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and later claimed bronze in the 1500m at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

“As I step away from competitive athletics, I do so with humility, gratitude, and peace. The track taught me discipline, resilience, and respect. Though I retire from racing, athletics will always live in my heart,” wrote Jinson on his Instagram post.

He represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics and becomes the first Indian man in 36 years to compete in the 800m event, after Sriram Singh last did so in 1980. In 2018, he broke Sriram Singh’s long-standing national record in the 800m by clocking 1:45.65, though this record was surpassed by Mohammed Afsal in 2025.

The Kerala-born runner set the current national record in the 1500m (3:35.24) in 2019 at the ISTAF Berlin meet. He also won two medals in the 800m at the Asian Athletics Championships, silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017.

Who is Jinson Johnson

Jinson Johnson, born on March 15, 1991, is an Indian middle-distance runner from Chakkittapara near Perambra in Kozhikode district, Kerala. He completed his schooling at St. George’s High School, Kulathuvayal and done his graduation from Baselius College, Kottayam.