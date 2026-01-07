Ashes 2025-26: Ben Stokes sustains groin injury as England look at defeat in Sydney Test

England skipper Ben Stokes suffered an injury on penultimate day of the ongoing Ashes series. Stokes left the field after bowling 10 balls on day 4 (Jan 7) of the final Test in Sydney with Australia still three wickets away from the completion of their first innings. Stokes did not come on to bowl and was not required too as Australa were bowled out after adding 32 runs to their overnight score with final total being 567. It was the longest England had to bowl in an innings - 133.5.

Stokes bowled more than 100 overs in the series, second most for England after Brydon Carse's 130+ overs. Along with additional duties of batting and leading the side, the workload was bound to take its toll and it did, thankfully in the second last innings England would bowl. Stokes' 15 wickets in the series are also joint-second most England along with Josh Tongue and only behind Carse's 22 scalps.

Speaking on his injury and England Cricket Board (ECB) said: "Ben Stokes is currently being assessed for a right adductor complaint. We will provide an update when more information is available."

England looking at 1-4 defeat Ashes