/Ashes: Jacob Bethell breaks records with SCG hundred, his family’s reaction wins hearts, internet - WATCH

Jacob Bethell is one name the cricket fans will remember for a long time. The rookie English batter, already touted to achieve greatness across formats, just completed his maiden Test hundred for England, also his first in First-Class cricket. However, what won hearts and the internet was not his incredible approach and technique on a day four SCG pitch, but his family’s reaction to their son’s memorable Ashes century.

The left-hander, playing at number three in this fifth and final Ashes Test, got out cheaply in the first innings but made the most of this golden opportunity to press his case for future Tests. His sublime technique and footwork were commendable to see, with his parents’ reaction, sitting in the stands, telling the entire story.



WATCH VIDEO –

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘It all changed in two overs’

England was cruising well on 219 for three, with Bethell, having just completed his maiden Test hundred, and Test vice-captain Harry Brook, approaching a gritty fifty, at the crease, before seam-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster, who turned into an off-spinner, did the damage.



He first accounted for Brook, trapped in front of the wicket, on the first ball of his over before Will Jacks, who walked ahead of captain Ben Stokes, who earlier suffered a groin injury, played a horrendous shot to fall for a second-ball duck, putting England’s back against the wall.



Stokes didn’t come out next, with keeper-batter Jamie Smith coming in at number seven, joining hands with Bethell.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, opener Zak Crawley departed on just one off two balls, with Mitchell Starc striking in his first over once again. Bethell and Ben Duckett added 81 runs for the second wicket before Michael Neser removed Duckett, bowled on 42.



Batting veteran Joe Root, who completed his second Test hundred in Australia in the first inning, got out cheaply on just six, finishing this five-match series with 400 runs, two centuries and averaging 44.44 with the bat.

