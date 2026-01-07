Blow to Bangladesh as ICC rejects request for venue change at T20 WC, says play in India or...

In a massive blow to BCB's quest to not send its cricket team to India for the forthcoming 2026 T20 World Cup over its players' safety, the apex body – the ICC found no tangible or security inputs suggesting any threat to Bangladeshi players, thus, for now, rejecting their plea for a venue change. The latest reports claim that the two discussed this matter during an online meeting after BCB formally wrote to them regarding their concern earlier, with the ICC sticking to its stance, also telling Bangladesh to either play their scheduled matches in India or forfeit points.

All of it began after the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) directed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release the only Bangladeshi player picked at the December auction, seamer Mustafizur Rahman (for INR 9.2 crore), over recent riots and attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh, fuelling tensions across the border. One such call led to growing anger among the BCB and their cricket fans.



Irked more so for not receiving any reasonable explanation (from the BCCI) behind it, the BCB officials held back-to-back meetings over the past weekend, later deciding against travelling to India for the 20-team tournament starting early February. For that, they officially wrote to the ICC asking for their team matches to be moved out of India to “safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders.”



Add WION as a Preferred Source

The ICC’s position did not align with the BCB’s request, and although they did not formally issue a decision on Tuesday (Jan 6), it is expected to come by January 10.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh, placed in Group C, is scheduled to play their three league matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata (vs WI on Feb 7, vs ITL on Feb 9 and vs ENG on Feb 14) before moving to the Wankhede in Mumbai for their final group game against Nepal on February 17.

No IPL coverage in Bangladesh; Mustafizur to play PSL

In response to BCCI’s order to release Mustafizur, Bangladesh’s interim government ordered the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) to ban all IPL-related broadcasts in the country, with no coverage around any event involving the cash-rich league.

