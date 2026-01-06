T20 World Cup 2026: ICC to hold talks with Bangladesh for refusing to play in India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to hold talks with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over their refusal to play upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India. The BCB, on Sunday (Jan 3), requested ICC to move its group stage matches outside India citing 'players' safety and well-being.' Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata on February 7 (vs West Indies), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) before the final match in Mumbai on February 17 (vs Nepal).

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC will hold a call with BCB delegation on Tuesday in which they will discuss ongoing issue. The whole issue started after IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the squad with the reason not being shared publicly. Rahman was picked up by KKR at the IPL 2026 auction held in December for INR 9.2 crore. He was only Bangladesh player to be bought at the auction. In response, BCB banned the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh indefinelty as well.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka together. The tournament will run from February 7 next month to March 8. As of now, only Pakistan will not be travelling to India and are scheduled to play all its matches in Sri Lanka given the tense political situation between the two countries.