NBA: Los Angeles Lakers ride on LeBron, Doncic show to beat New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James and Luka Doncic combined for 60 points as the Los Angeles Lakers went on a late scoring spree to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-103 on Tuesday. The Lakers extended their winning streak to three games after James and Doncic both scored 30 points apiece in the Big Easy to keep up the pressure on Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City and San Antonio. The Pelicans, who are at the bottom of the West with an 8-30 record, had threatened to spring an upset after opening up an 86-79 lead at the end of the third quarter. But James nailed a pair of three-pointers in a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter before Doncic added eight more points to see the Lakers home safely.

James, 41, finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in a commanding all-round display. Doncic had 10 assists and two rebounds in his 30-point haul.

Trey Murphy led the Pelicans' scoring with a masterful 42-point performance in a losing effort. Zion Williamson (15 points) and Derik Queen (10) were the only two other Pelicans players to make double figures.

The Lakers remain in third place in the standings on 23-11, behind leaders Oklahoma City (30-7) and second-place San Antonio, who fell to 25-11 after a nail-biting 106-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made a successful return from his New Year's Eve knee injury with 30 points from the bench, but was left frustrated as Memphis rallied in the final minute to snatch the win.

San Antonio got off to a blistering start with Julian Champagnie scoring 15 points, including four three-pointers, in a devastating first-quarter display as the Spurs surged into a 31-21 lead. But Memphis edged the second quarter 25-23 and then poured in 36 points in the third quarter to take a slender 82-81 lead into the final frame. Memphis continued to pull away in the fourth, with Cam Spencer starting the period with six unanswered points to give the Grizzlies their biggest lead of the night at 88-81. Yet San Antonio hit back to take a 105-101 lead, before Spencer closed out a one-point win with five unanswered points.

"Tonight we just fought to the end," Spencer said. "Obviously, they have some clutch players, but we didn't let it affect our body language and how we finished the game on the defensive end.

"They hit some tough shots, but I think we just responded well mentally."

In other games on Tuesday, Anthony Edwards' 26 points helped the Minnesota Timberwolves cruise to a 122-94 win over the Miami Heat.

Darius Garland's 29-point haul was the cornerstone of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 120-116 defeat of the Indiana Pacers.