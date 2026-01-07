/Malaysian Open 2026: PV Sindhu returns in style, beats Sung Shuo Yun in straight games

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu marked a confident return to competitive badminton with a hard-fought win at the Malaysia Open Super 1000, easing past Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo Yun to reach the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday (Jan 7). Coming back after a long injury break, Sindhu showed grit, patience, and match sharpness when it mattered most.

The former world champion, who had stayed away from BWF World Tour events since October last year due to a foot injury, defeated Sung 21-14, 22-20 in a contest that lasted just over 51 minutes. It was Sindhu’s first major test since her comeback, and she passed it without showing any visible discomfort.

Also read | Meet top 4 batters fastest to 27,000 international runs

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sindhu started the match on the front foot. She raced to an early lead in the opening game and controlled the rallies with her trademark deep clears and sharp smashes. Sung struggled to match Sindhu’s pace and court coverage as the Indian wrapped up the first game comfortably at 21-14.



The second game, however, told a different story. Sung raised her intensity and pushed Sindhu on the defensive, opening up a 11-4 lead at one stage. The rallies grew longer, the margin tighter, and the pressure heavier. But Sindhu stayed calm. She slowly clawed her way back, leveling the score at 13-all and later at 17-all.



At 20-all, with the game hanging in the balance, Sindhu showed her big-match temperament. She won the final two points with smart shot selection and strong net play to seal the match in straight games.



With this win, Sindhu extended her head-to-head record against Sung to 2-0 and booked a round-of-16 clash with Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki, currently ranked world No. 9. Miyazaki advanced after her opponent, South Korea’s Sim Yu Jin, retired hurt during their match.



Elsewhere, India suffered a setback in mixed doubles as Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto exited in the opening round after a close three-game loss to American pair Presley Smith and Jennie Gai.