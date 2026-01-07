LOGIN
Meet top 4 batters fastest to 27,000 international runs

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 13:53 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 13:54 IST

Scoring 27,000 international runs is one of cricket’s toughest milestones. This story highlights the fastest batters to reach the mark, achieved through longevity, consistency and dominance across formats at the highest level.

27,000 International runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

27,000 International runs

Scoring 27,000 international runs is a rare feat in world cricket. It demands longevity, adaptability and hunger across formats. Only a handful of legends have reached this landmark, separating the truly great from the rest of the game.

Virat Kohli
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stands at the top, becoming the fastest to 27,000 international runs in just 594 innings. A modern-day great, his relentless consistency, intensity and big-match temperament have defined an era of Indian batting dominance.

Sachin Tendulkar
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar reached 27,000 international runs in 623 innings. Across 24 years at the highest level, the Master Blaster set benchmarks through skill, discipline and unmatched longevity, becoming the gold standard for batting excellence worldwide.

Kumar Sangakkara
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara brought up 27,000 international runs in 648 innings. Elegant yet ruthless, the Sri Lankan legend combined classical technique with sharp cricketing intelligence, carrying his team with consistency across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Ricky Ponting
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting completed 27,000 international runs in 650 innings. Aggressive, authoritative and fearless, the former Australian captain dominated bowlers across formats, playing a key role in one of the most successful eras in cricket history.

