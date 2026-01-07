/Meet top 4 batters fastest to 27,000 international runs

Scoring 27,000 international runs is one of cricket’s toughest milestones. This story highlights the fastest batters to reach the mark, achieved through longevity, consistency and dominance across formats at the highest level.
Virat Kohli stands at the top, becoming the fastest to 27,000 international runs in just 594 innings. A modern-day great, his relentless consistency, intensity and big-match temperament have defined an era of Indian batting dominance.
Sachin Tendulkar reached 27,000 international runs in 623 innings. Across 24 years at the highest level, the Master Blaster set benchmarks through skill, discipline and unmatched longevity, becoming the gold standard for batting excellence worldwide.
Kumar Sangakkara brought up 27,000 international runs in 648 innings. Elegant yet ruthless, the Sri Lankan legend combined classical technique with sharp cricketing intelligence, carrying his team with consistency across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Ricky Ponting completed 27,000 international runs in 650 innings. Aggressive, authoritative and fearless, the former Australian captain dominated bowlers across formats, playing a key role in one of the most successful eras in cricket history.