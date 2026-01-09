/WTT 2026: Hansini Mathan upsets seed Yoo Yerin in women’s singles

Junior national champion Hansini Mathan upset third seed Yoo Yerin of Korea Republic in women’s singles first round while Payas Jain and Syndrela Das packed off mixed doubles top seeds Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya at the WTT Feeder Series 2026 on Friday (Jan 9). The 16-year-old Hansini, who holds the record of the youngest junior national champion in India, came up with her top game against world number 78 Yoo to win 11-8, 11-3, 11-9 while Jain and Das put behind a difficult opening game to beat Pal and Baisya 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 10-12, 11-6 to advance to the next round.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Hansini will face Ryu Hanna of Korean Republic, who had to work hard to beat another young Indian star Tanishka Kalbhairav 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9 in the opening round.

Hansini then teamed up with Sampada Bhiwandkar to upset third seeds Anusha Kutumbale and Baisya 9-11, 15-13, 11-4, 6-11, 12-10 in the women’s doubles first round.

In men’s singles, Priyanuj Bhattacharya upset eighth seed Navid Shams of Iran 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4 to advance to the second round where he will meet Yashansh Malik.

Other top players in men’s singles with first seed Manush Shah, third seed Snehit Suravajjula and sixth seed Ankur Bhattacharjee advancing to the next round.

Manush defeated qualifier Parth Magar 11-7, 11-4, 11-4, Snehit beat wild card entrant Pratham Madlani 11-5, 11-7, 11-3 while Bhattacharjee got the better of Abhinandh Pradhivadhi 11-6, 3-11, 11-8, 11-6.

Manush, who hails from Baroda, took control of the match by opening up a 5-2 lead in the opening game and though Magar managed to close the gap at 7-6, the local favourite sailed through the opening game. In the second game, Manush won six straight points from 5-4 to extend his advantage and was hardly troubled in the third.