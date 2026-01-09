/MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 Match 1: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) will begin on Friday (January 9) with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 2024 title winners, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The opening phase of the tournament will be held at the DY Patil Stadium before the league moves to Vadodara for the second phase, which will also feature the knockout matches.
Mumbai Indians boast a strong squad featuring Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail, all likely to be part of the playing XI. For RCB, much will depend on Nadine de Klerk, especially following her impressive performances for South Africa at last year’s Women’s World Cup.
MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 Match 1 - Live streaming details
As the WPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.
When and where is MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 match 1?
The WPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played on Friday (Jan 9), at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 match 1 live?
The WPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to livestream MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 match 1?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the WPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
What time will the toss take place?
The toss for the WPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 match 1 - Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha and Linsey Smith
Mumbai Indians Women squad: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque and Nicola Carey