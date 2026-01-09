/Exclusive: Sajeevan Sajana backs Mumbai Indians to retain WPL title; determined for place in India T20 WC squad

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will kick start their Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) campaign on Friday (Jan 9) as they take on 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Flooded with a galaxy of star names in their ranks, Mumbai will walk into the season as one of the favourites with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur trying to add another feather into her already impressive hat. While the team remains at the top, some unsung heroes have also contributed to the team’s success in recent times.

Having been released from the Mumbai Indians squad after WPL 2025, it won’t be a long journey back for Kerala’s Sajeevan Sajana. Sajana was bought for ₹75 lakhs ($83,000) by the Mumbai Indians in the mega auctions held in November, as she will have a point to prove in the upcoming season. Ahead of the season opener, she caught up with WION’s Aditya Pimpale and opened up on the season and challenges while also addressing a potential place in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Question: How does it feel to be back at the Mumbai Indians ahead of WPL 2026?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

I'm very happy to be part of the Mumbai Indians family again. I was a bit worried about the auction and so I didn't watch it. However, I was really happy as I always wanted to be part of the Mumbai Indians, a franchise where I played last year. I know the management, who have given me unparalleled support during my time at the franchise in the past.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Question: You have played a crucial role in the Mumbai Indians winning the WPL 2025. Do you think you can elevate your game this time as well?

I'm a good all-rounder and can contribute in my batting, bowling and fielding as well. So this year I don’t want to miss any chances. I really got the fame only after I hit a match-winning six against the Delhi Capitals in the opening match of WPL 2024. However, that was not a fluke and I want to continue working hard and earn a place in the Playing XI. I am very confident that I will play a crucial role in the team’s success and defend the crown.

Question: What was the moment like when MI bid for you and you returned to the side? What were you doing during the auctions?

I was actually not watching that auction and felt very nervous while my brothers and friends were like how could you miss such a big occasion while I went for fishing. Fortunately, things went smoothly, and I was later informed that I was returning to the Mumbai Indians. I took a sigh of relief and was pleased after learning that I will be back with the best franchise in the world.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Question: Do you think the Mumbai Indians have enough to win the WPL 2026 title?

Yes, Harman didi (Harmanpreet Kaur) is leading from the front and she has the firepower to help us motivate. We also have the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews and Milly Illingworth who come with international experience. So I definitely think we could be in the mix for the WPL title and hopefully we retain it as well.

Question: The Women’s T20 World Cup is not far away and your performance has paid dividends in the past. Do you aspire to be on the plane to England when the edition kicks off?

I am not chasing that T20 World Cup squad spot for now; I am keeping my targets short-term. I just want to perform right now and focus on both batting and bowling. Of course, it is a dream to play in the Indian team, but focus remains on WPL. It was the WPL performance in 2024 that got me into the Indian team, so I am living in the current moment and keeping fingers crossed when the opportunity arrives.