/WION EXCLUSIVE | WPL 2026: Former India captain Anjum Chopra on strategic impact of Ellyse Perry missing for RCB

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to begin on Friday (Jan 9) with two-time champion Mumbai Indians facing WPL 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Smriti Mandhana-led side, however, will be without ace Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry who withdrew days before the start of the tournament. Former India women's team skipper Anjum Chopra, in conversation with WION's Athira Sasidharan, spoke about how Perry's absence will impact RCB's season.

Anjum Chopra on Perry missing for RCB-W in WPL 2026

"It's a massive blow. She (Perry) is a match winner," Chopra conceded. "I still remember the 2024 campaign. 3 games back to back outstanding performances and there RCB was winning the title coming from an eliminator to holding the title in their hands. That was a Elyse Perry show very much. So, I guess even if she is not there in those two departments that's a massive blow."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The former India skipper, however, also opined that Perry's absence opens up opporutinities for other players to 'stand up and get noticed.'

"Here lies the opportunity for others to maybe stand up and stand counted. It is haed to replace the skill and experience of Ellyse Perry with any player but at the end of the day, you have to find probably another two players to fit in the role that Perry does. So they will find that," Chopra added.

Speaking on RCB-W squad composition for the WPL 2026, Chopra reckoned: "They have relied largely on their Indian talent specially in there bowling department. The coach said we picked up the best bowlers. They do have an Indian bowling lineup, they do rely on that and they feel if these players can deliver the goods for the team, why not. At the end of the day they have also one a WPL title. So, you can't count them out of the championship."

Why is Perry not playing in WPL 2026?