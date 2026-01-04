/WPL 2026: UP Warriorz appoint Meg Lanning as new captain for upcoming season

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning has been named as the new captain of UP Warriorz (UPW) for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. The franchise announced the decision on Sunday (Jan 4) through its social media platforms. Meg replaces Deepti Sharma, who led the team in the 2025 season when regular captain Alyssa Healy was unavailable. Meg said she feels proud to lead UP Warriorz and also praised how the WPL has grown over the years, with better competition and new talent coming through each season.

“It is a real honour to be named captain of the UP Warriorz. As the WPL enters its fourth season, it’s been incredible to see how the league has evolved, the quality of cricket, the competitiveness and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year," said Meg in a franchise statement.

This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We’ll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy,” she added.

The 33-year-old Meg Lanning joined UP Warriorz for INR 1.9 crore ($2,11,077) at last year’s mega auction after Delhi Capitals did not retain her.

UPW head coach Abhishek Nayar said Meg brings calmness, experience and strong leadership skills to the team. He added that her ability to handle pressure and connect with players makes her the right choice to lead the side this season.

“Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader. Her understanding of the game, ability to manage high-pressure moments, and connect with players makes her the ideal captain for this group. We’re confident she will play a key role in shaping the team’s approach this season,” said Abhishek Nayar, UPW head coach.

UP Warriorz COO Kshemal Waingankar said Meg’s leadership and consistency fit perfectly with the team’s long-term vision. He believes her presence will make a big difference both on and off the field.

So far in her WPL career, Meg has played 27 matches and scored 952 runs at a strike rate of 127.10, including nine half-centuries. UP Warriorz, who are still searching for their first WPL title, will begin their 2026 season against Gujarat Giants on Jan 10 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.