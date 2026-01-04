/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer confirms availability for Mumbai's final two league matches

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is set to return to 50-over cricket after being sidelined for several months due to a serious spleen injury. The 31-year-old is likely to feature in Mumbai’s final two league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil, who is with the team in Jaipur, said that Shreyas will join the squad on Sunday and is expected to play in the next few matches.

“Shreyas will join the team here on Sunday, and he will be playing in the next couple of games,” said Mumbai’s chief selector Sanjay Patil.

Shreyas recently spent 10 days at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to complete the final part of his rehabilitation. He also took part in a practice match on Friday and looked completely comfortable, showing no signs of discomfort. If he gets final medical approval, he will link up with the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand starting on Jan 11.

Iyer sustained the injury in October last year during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney. The spleen injury occurred while he was running backwards to take a catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He was taken off the field immediately and later admitted to hospital.

The BCCI at that time said in a statement, that the "injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure."

Shreyas began his recovery towards the end of November and also attended the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi on Dec 16, where he represented the Punjab Kings.

The current Vijay Hazare Trophy season has seen many big players in action. Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also played domestic matches as part of the BCCI’s requirement.