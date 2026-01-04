/Mustafizur Rahman to lead Bangladesh pace attack at T20 World Cup; Shanto, Jaker Ali miss out

Mustafizur Rahman will lead Bangladesh’s pace attack at the forthcoming 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka starting early next month. In the news lately, after being released by his IPL 2026 franchise (Kolkata Knight Riders) following internal chaos and an attack on minorities back home, Mustafizur made it to the 15-man squad announced on Sunday (Jan 4). His bowling partner, Taskin Ahmed, also returned to the side for the marquee event after missing the home series against Ireland to feature in ILT20 for Sharjah Warriorz.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh selectors have dropped popular names like Najmul Hossain Shanto and middle-order batter Jaker Ali. Keeper-batter Litton Das will lead the squad, while Mahidul Islam Ankon also failed to make the team.

Bangladesh squad for 2026 T20 World Cup –

Litton Kumar Das (captain), Mohammed Saif Hassan (vice-captain), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Qazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Md Shaifuddin and Shoriful Islam



Bangladesh is placed in Group C alongside former two-time winners, West Indies and England, newcomers Italy and Asian neighbours Nepal. Bangladesh will open its campaign against the West Indies on the day the tournament gets underway (Feb 7) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Tigers will next face the debutants Italy two days later at the same venue before taking on England on February 14, also in Kolkata. Their final group game, however, is at a different venue – the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Feb 17.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s T20 WC schedule is hit by a latest controversy surrounding their pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman. Following days of chaos and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, the BCCI ordered KKR (Mustafizur’s team for the upcoming season) to release the Bangladeshi seamer, which further escalated the situation in his country, where the cricket board vowed to take the matter to the ICC.

