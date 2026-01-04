/Drama escalates as Bangladesh to ask ICC to reallocate T20 WC matches out of India due to ‘safety concerns’

Tensions escalate following Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL 2026 release, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) plans to write to the ICC asking them to reallocate their scheduled T20 World Cup league matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns.

Amid internal chaos in Bangladesh, attacks on minorities and India's concern on the matter have led to unprecedented circumstances, with Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur facing the wrath. The left-arm seamer, who was picked for INR 9.2 crore at the concluded player auction last month, was released (by KKR) following the BCCI’s order.

The latest reports suggest that the BCB is expected to write to the apex body, raising concerns about the players' safety in Kolkata, the venue for Bangladesh’s first three league matches during this year’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start early in February.



Meanwhile, following social media backlash over Mustafizur's IPL 2026 status, the Indian Cricket Board asked the concerned franchise to release him on Saturday, which further led to an emergency board meeting in Bangladesh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We have three matches of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata, so we will write to the ICC regarding what has happened today,” BCB media committee chairman Amzad Hussain said in a chat with ESPNcricinfo.



Besides, Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul also raised concerns over the team’s safety in India following Mustafizur’s IPL 2026 release, adding he will instruct his country’s cricket board to write to the ICC to move their matches to Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the 20-team tournament.



"I have asked the BCB to explain the entire matter to the ICC," Nazrul wrote on his official Facebook page. "The board should inform that where a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to play in the World Cup. I have also instructed the Board to request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka."



Not only this, but Nazrul has also requested that Bangladesh’s information and broadcasting ministry not telecast IPL 2026 in the country.

